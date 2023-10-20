Most Haunted Spot In Nevada You Don’t Ever Want To Visit At Night

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 20, 2023

Prairie Ghost Town
Photo: Getty Images

It’s spooky season, and that means it’s time to reveal the creepy, quiet corners of every state, where secrets of the supernatural lurk, waiting to be unveiled.

In every state, there are the most haunted spots you don’t want to ever find yourself at night alone, as meticulously revealed by Insider. This harrowing list unveils tales of restless spirits, lingering echoes of history and the mysterious tales that make even the bravest souls shudder.

From the eerie specters of the East Coast's historic battlefields to the enigmatic whispers of the Wild West's ghost towns, there are many destinations that’ll send shiver down one’s spine.

In Louisiana, be prepared to wander through the mystical bayous and meet the spectral residents of the swamps. In the shadow of Colorado's towering mountains, come face to face with the phantoms of the Old West. Each state boasts its own chilling narrative, rich in folklore and filled with the inexplicable.

In Nevada, the most haunted spot is Bowers Mansion in Washoe City:

“The Bowers Mansion is a stately home in Washoe City, Nevada, with a spooky history.
The home once belonged to local millionaires Eilley and Sandy Bowers, and, as legend has it, after Sandy died his wife held seances to try to conjure his spirit, according to Nevada Ghost Towns and Beyond.
It's unclear if she was ever able to get through to her husband, although visitors report seeing mysterious figures around the property to this day.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.