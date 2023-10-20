Most Haunted Spot In New Mexico You Don’t Ever Want To Visit At Night

It’s spooky season, and that means it’s time to reveal the creepy, quiet corners of every state, where secrets of the supernatural lurk, waiting to be unveiled.

In every state, there are the most haunted spots you don’t want to ever find yourself at night alone, as meticulously revealed by Insider. This harrowing list unveils tales of restless spirits, lingering echoes of history and the mysterious tales that make even the bravest souls shudder.

From the eerie specters of the East Coast's historic battlefields to the enigmatic whispers of the Wild West's ghost towns, there are many destinations that’ll send shiver down one’s spine.

In Louisiana, be prepared to wander through the mystical bayous and meet the spectral residents of the swamps. In the shadow of Colorado's towering mountains, come face to face with the phantoms of the Old West. Each state boasts its own chilling narrative, rich in folklore and filled with the inexplicable.

In New Mexico, the most haunted spot is Alton Town Hall in Alton:

“This historic government building in Alton, New Hampshire, is not only a beautiful landmark, it is also the site of reported paranormal activity, New Hampshire Magazine reported in 2020.

Locals have reported seeing furniture that moves, doors that open and close on their own, and hearing mysterious voices."