New Poll Shows Where Trump Stands Among Young Voters
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2023
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly seen an increase in support among young voters, according to a new poll released by Emerson College on Friday (October 20).
Trump has reportedly increased his support among younger voters by two percentage points since last month's poll and holds a 47% to 45% edge over President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup with 8% of respondents claiming to be "undecided." Trump also leads former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, 48% to 40% (12% undecided) and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, 40% to 30% (29% undecided) in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.
“While the poll reflects voters under 30 breaking for Biden by significant margins in 2020, 45% of voters under 30 support Trump in 2024 in this survey while 43% support Biden,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “These voters are most likely to be undecided among all age groups, at 12%. Even with progressive candidate Bernie Sanders on the ballot, the election is statistically similar among this group, 45% supporting Sanders and 42% Trump. The impact of Trump on younger voters is better seen in the Romney v. Biden ballot test where Biden leads 50% to 24% among voters under 30, more reflective of Biden’s 2020 support.”
NATIONAL POLL— Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) October 20, 2023
2024 GOP Primary
Trump 59%
Haley 8%
DeSantis 8%
Christie 4%
Pence 3%
Ramaswamy 3%
Scott 1%
Burgum 1%
Hutchinson 1%
Johnson 1%
Elder 1%https://t.co/SATmUK12uD
Trump also currently holds a 59% lead among Republican primary candidates while no other Republican candidate has a double-digit percentage. The percentages were similar to an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer in August, which showed Trump had a more than 20-point lead over his longtime ally turned rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among Iowa Republican caucusgoers, which was the largest GOP lead in the poll since former President George W. Bush's eventual win in 2000