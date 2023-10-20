New Poll Shows Where Trump Stands Among Young Voters

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly seen an increase in support among young voters, according to a new poll released by Emerson College on Friday (October 20).

Trump has reportedly increased his support among younger voters by two percentage points since last month's poll and holds a 47% to 45% edge over President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup with 8% of respondents claiming to be "undecided." Trump also leads former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, 48% to 40% (12% undecided) and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, 40% to 30% (29% undecided) in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

“While the poll reflects voters under 30 breaking for Biden by significant margins in 2020, 45% of voters under 30 support Trump in 2024 in this survey while 43% support Biden,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “These voters are most likely to be undecided among all age groups, at 12%. Even with progressive candidate Bernie Sanders on the ballot, the election is statistically similar among this group, 45% supporting Sanders and 42% Trump. The impact of Trump on younger voters is better seen in the Romney v. Biden ballot test where Biden leads 50% to 24% among voters under 30, more reflective of Biden’s 2020 support.”