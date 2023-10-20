NHL Prospect Facing Serious Allegations In Home Country

Calgary Flames prospect Topi Ronni is reportedly at the center of a rape investigation stemming from an alleged incident that took place in his native Finland two years ago, the Associated Press reports.

Ronni, 19, a center selected by the Flames in the second-round of the 2022 NHL Draft, informed his Finnish Elite team, Tappara Tampere, of the investigation, according to its website.

“The last two or so years have been hard waiting for the matter to progress. I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial,” Ronni said in a statement translated from Finnish. “I [will be] away from the team’s activities for the time being and I am focusing on handling the matter.”

Details about the alleged incident are unknown as the case documents remain sealed and a court hearing has not yet been scheduled, the AP reports. Ronni has skated in 12 games for Tappara Tampere this season.

The Flames issued a statement regarding Ronni after reports of the investigation.