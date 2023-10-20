North Carolina Farmers' Market Named The Best In The State

Chain grocery stores may be a pretty convenient way to shop for food, but farmers' markets offer a chance to find goods and produce from local artisans, farmers and growers while directly supporting small businesses within the community. You may even discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and creations or unique fruit you might not be able to find at a traditional supermarket.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best farmers' market in each state, what the site calls "ideal places to pick up essentials, pass a pleasant morning, or stock up for a dinner party, all while supporting local businesses and communities."

According to the site, the best farmers' market in North Carolina can be found in Carrboro at the Carrboro Farmers' Market, a market located at 301 W. Main Street that has been serving the community for more than 40 years. Here's what the LoveFood had to say:

"Whether you come to Carrboro Farmers' Market for the donuts or the pasture-raised meats, your visit will be topped off with live music. With its cozy, small-town feel, the long-running market is open year-round on Saturdays, and seasonally on Wednesdays. There's also a special Thanksgiving market in November."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see the best farmers' market in each state.