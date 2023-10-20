PHOTOS: Retro Home With 'Optimal Lump Zone' For Sale In Michigan
By Logan DeLoye
October 20, 2023
A unique home with a retro conversation pit (otherwise referred to as an "optimal lump zone" by Zillow Gone Wild) is currently for sale in Bloomfield Hills. According to the Zillow listing, the property features four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, and was built in 1975.
Located at 4488 Ramsgate Lane, this unique space includes a bar, fireplace, expansive kitchen, outdoor deck, and a luxury master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom in addition to a sunken living room with a retro flair. The living room is lined with beautiful exposed brick and features ample of storage space, despite the floor plan being fairly open.
If you are looking for a home with an OLZ (Optimal Lump Zone) then it’s your lucky day. 🚨🚨Listing:...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Tuesday, October 17, 2023
The property is currently for sale for $750,000.
Here's what Michael Perna and Joseph Chidiac of EXP Realty LLC had to say about the unique property:
"The possibilities for creating lasting memories are endless in this well-crafted area. Stepping outside, you'll discover beautiful landscaping that surrounds the property, enhancing its curb appeal and creating a serene outdoor oasis. The expansive deck is an ideal spot for hosting summer barbecues or simply enjoying the tranquil surroundings in the company of loved ones. This home offers the perfect blend of functionality, style, and outdoor beauty. With its spacious layout, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, luxurious main bedroom, and an entertainer's dream lower level, this residence is truly a treasure. Don't miss the opportunity to make this remarkable property your own and create a lifetime of cherished memories."
For additional photos and information about 4488 Ramsgate Lane visit zillow.com.