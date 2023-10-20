PHOTOS: Retro Home With 'Optimal Lump Zone' For Sale In Michigan

A unique home with a retro conversation pit (otherwise referred to as an "optimal lump zone" by Zillow Gone Wild) is currently for sale in Bloomfield Hills. According to the Zillow listing, the property features four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, and was built in 1975.

Located at 4488 Ramsgate Lane, this unique space includes a bar, fireplace, expansive kitchen, outdoor deck, and a luxury master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom in addition to a sunken living room with a retro flair. The living room is lined with beautiful exposed brick and features ample of storage space, despite the floor plan being fairly open.