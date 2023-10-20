Rick Ross & Meek Mill Share Video For 'Lyrical Eazy' Ahead Of Joint LP
By Tony M. Centeno
October 20, 2023
The MMG boys are back with another offering from their upcoming joint album.
On Friday, October 20, Rick Ross and Meek Mill released their new banger off their anticipated collaborative project Too Good To Be True. On "Lyrical Eazy," Meek and Rozay lay down some of the hardest bars they've made together.
"Off that 42, get turnt like Dugg and them (Free Dugg)," Meek raps. "'Bout that cash, it get real slimy, talk like Thug and 'em (Free Thug)/N***a say they f**k with us, but we don't f**k with them/My youngin' got that chopper, turn to Andre, he start drummin' 'em."
"Grew up in the projects, jumpin' on the roof/Garbage bag full of dollars, I come for the movie," Ross raps. "Young Jimmy Iovine of the crime scene, Leave a n***a whole team on them IVs/Point 'em out and put 'em on obituaries, Love or business, either/or, it's only temporary."
They also delivered a brand new music video for the song, which is directed by Kid Art. The brief track comes in support of their new joint project dropping next month. Rick Ross and Meek Mill have been teasing their upcoming body of work since the beginning of the year. After previewing numerous scenes of them working on new music in the studio, the duo released the first single from the project "Shaq & Kobe" last month.
Rick Ross and Meek Mill's Too Good To Be True album drops on November 10. Watch their new video below.
WARNING: EXPPLICIT LANGUAGE