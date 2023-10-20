Rick Ross & Meek Mill Share Video For 'Lyrical Eazy' Ahead Of Joint LP

"Grew up in the projects, jumpin' on the roof/Garbage bag full of dollars, I come for the movie," Ross raps. "Young Jimmy Iovine of the crime scene, Leave a n***a whole team on them IVs/Point 'em out and put 'em on obituaries, Love or business, either/or, it's only temporary."



They also delivered a brand new music video for the song, which is directed by Kid Art. The brief track comes in support of their new joint project dropping next month. Rick Ross and Meek Mill have been teasing their upcoming body of work since the beginning of the year. After previewing numerous scenes of them working on new music in the studio, the duo released the first single from the project "Shaq & Kobe" last month.



Rick Ross and Meek Mill's Too Good To Be True album drops on November 10. Watch their new video below.



WARNING: EXPPLICIT LANGUAGE