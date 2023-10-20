And then Gloss Up, she real. She already on QC so she a real genuine person. She don't be showing no fake s**t or none of that. Me and her cool as f**k. So she was just like, 'I got to get on something with you.' She sent that b***h back the same night and then we was just like, 'we going to drop that b***h like this.' I was finna have more features on it, but I was like, I ain't trying to push my s**t back to wait on them. I wasn't trying to push my s**t no more because I had already pushed it back like two, three months.





Save them for the deluxe man!



No lie, me and Claudia was just talking about that. The deluxe going to be crazy. For real, for real. Three months from now it's gonna go crazy bro.





So who are the artists that you want to work with in the future?

I f**k with Rob49, you know what I'm saying? I f**k with Lil Durk. He gas as f**k. Moneybagg Yo. He gas f**k. Billie Eilish, Coldplay. I'll do a song with Bad Bunny bro. I'll do a song with Central Cee. He hard as f**k. Even Ed Sheeran, I do some s**t with Ed Sheeran, you feel me? I want to do some s**t with Rod Wave bro. I got a lot of artists I want to do s**t with.





That's dope man. Anybody in Florida you're trying to work with?



Everybody. Oh yeah, of course. Kodak, I want a song with bro. I swear to God I want to song with Yak. He a Florida GOAT. It's a lot of Florida artists bro. I ain't did nothing with Lil Wet yet. You know I want to do something with him. I ain't did shit with Bossman Dlow yet. I want to do something with him. C Stunna, he gas as f**k. Know what I'm saying? It's a lot of people I want to do something with. It's really everybody in Florida. I ain't got no problem with nobody in Florida.





As far as plans for the rest of 2023, how do you plan to close out the year?



I just dropped a tape so I'm really just trying to figure out what I'm fixing to do next. I want to do something different though. Definitely try to do something different to stand out. I really been thinking out the box about a lot of s**t. Me and Claudia trying to come up with some s**t. I was talking to P. Me and P finna come up with a plan. But we going to most definitely finish out the year strong as f**k. Just trying to see what I want to do and when I want to do it.



I got a lot of stuff on the way. We ain't stopping no time soon. We going 10 times harder. I got a deluxe coming. It's going to have some features on it. It's going to be gas. That b**h might be harder than the whole tape itself. I might just drop a whole other tape. Other than that, man, I appreciate everybody for that support. I appreciate everybody that sent their condolences when I got shot. I appreciate everybody that even care about me enough to even hit me up about it. I love all y'all.

