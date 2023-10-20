Spooky 'Coffin Bar' Opens In Pennsylvania

A coffin-themed bar known as (you guessed it) The Coffin Bar recently opened in Lancaster that puts the spooky in "spooky season." According to WGAL, the bar opened on Friday the 13th at 30 West Lemon Street, taking the place of the former Alley Kat Restaurant and Bar that closed last summer. Co-owner Scott Richardson told WGAL that his only hope is for people to have fun when they visit the new bar.

"My hope is just to offer a place that’s going to be fun for people to come. It’s going to be unique and interesting. There’s not a bar like it around. We have a lot of great restaurants in Lancaster and I just want to add to all of that. I think it’s going to be just an opportunity for people to come in and see something different."

In addition to a handful of actual coffins (donated by a local funeral home,) those visiting The Coffin Bar can expect to see skull glassware, an altar, and a pulpit when they walk through the doors. In addition to drinks, the new bar and kitchen also serves a variety of entrees and appetizers. So, where did the idea of a coffin-themed restaurant come from in the first place?

Richardson shared that it was the first thing that he and his business partners thought of when walking through the property after the former restaurant closed.

"We came into this property after the old Alley Kat had closed and when we were standing in this room here, looking and thinking about what we were going to name this bar, we noticed the shape of the bar was the shape of a coffin."

The Coffin Bar is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. with the exception of 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.