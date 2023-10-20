Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Are All Smiles During Girls' Night Out In LA

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez had a girls' night out this week! On Thursday night (October 19th), the two pop stars were spotted getting dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood with actress Zoë Kravitz. In photos shared by People, Swift and Gomez are all smiles as they walk with their friends.

Taylor and Selena (Taylena) have been good friends ever since they first met back in 2008 while double dating with Jonas Brothers members Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez recalled back in 2017 per People. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Over the summer, the BFFs shared a rare photo together when Swift posted a late Fourth of July photo series that featured Gomez. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎," Swift captioned the series of Polaroid photos.

Gomez has also been super supportive of Swift's massively successful Eras Tour, attending two different shows. The first was in her home state of Texas. Back in April, Selena and Gracie went viral for dressing up in the folklore and Speak Now eras respectively. After the show, Gomez took to Instagram to share a sweet message with her "bestie," Taylor. "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," she wrote alongside a photo of Gracie holding up her hands in a heart shape. "Proud to know you! love you forever and always."