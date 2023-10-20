Two Southern California Cities Named 'Most Expensive Places To Live' In US

What do you think the most expensive place to live in America is?

While New York City and San Francisco are often a few of the first cities that come to mind, they do not top the list. Two Golden State cities known for entertainment, opportunity, and fair weather were recently named as the most expensive places to live in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the two most expensive cities to live in America are San Diego, and Los Angeles in that order. Other cities that made the list include Honolulu, Hawaii in third, Miami, Florida, in fourth, and Santa Barbara in fifth.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the top two most expensive places to live in the country:

San Diego

"San Diego offers world-class dining, professional sports and entertainment options typical of a large metro area, but the patchwork of distinct neighborhoods fosters strong community ties. Residents gather at festivals and farmers markets, meet friends at beaches and parks, and regularly bump into friends and acquaintances at local bars and restaurants."

Los Angeles

'"Los Angeles is the place where dreams come true.' This intoxicating mix of free-spirited hope and relentless ambition is the defining characteristic of LA residents, who call themselves Angelenos. Just as surely as the positive platitudes are true, so are the negative ones. Notorious traffic jams and hours of delays are the norm for those who drive the many freeways covering Los Angeles. But all the mileage is not wasted. Those same freeways take residents between coastal beaches, rugged mountains, tree-lined forests and stark deserts all within an hour of the downtown area."

For more information regarding the most expensive places to live across the country visit realestate.usnews.com.