Watch: Wale Returns With His Brand New Song 'Max Julien'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 20, 2023
Wale is back with brand new music and a fresh direction for his next body of work.
On Friday, October 20, the Washington, D.C. native delivered his new track "Max Julien" via his new partnership with Def Jam Recordings. Produced by D-Woo, Wale collaborated with Timbaland and Missy Elliott to write his new single, in which he acknowledges the changes he's made and hints at the tribulations he's experienced recently.
"I been goin' through it lately," Wale spits. "Nobody give a s**t but wanna know more lately/Uh, damn, I been more alone lately, It's no coincidence, been sayin', "No more" lately."
"Max Julien" is the first song Wale released under Def Jam. According to TMZ, the Folarin rapper signed a new deal with the iconic record label months ago but has kept things under wraps until this past week. Wale hasn't released a lot of music since his Folarin II album dropped in 2021. He's only done select features including his most recent collaboration with label mate ODUMODUBLVCK for “Blood On the Dance Floor,” which arrived earlier this month. Fans were taken by surprise when they saw Wale clear his Instagram earlier this week to announce his new single.
“My silence has been golden….see you on Friday,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Folarin back.”
Wale was previously signed to Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records. In 2019, he signed with Warner Records and dropped three albums over the course of three years. Check out the video for his new song "Max Julien" below.