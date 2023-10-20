Watch: Wale Returns With His Brand New Song 'Max Julien'

"Max Julien" is the first song Wale released under Def Jam. According to TMZ, the Folarin rapper signed a new deal with the iconic record label months ago but has kept things under wraps until this past week. Wale hasn't released a lot of music since his Folarin II album dropped in 2021. He's only done select features including his most recent collaboration with label mate ODUMODUBLVCK for “Blood On the Dance Floor,” which arrived earlier this month. Fans were taken by surprise when they saw Wale clear his Instagram earlier this week to announce his new single.



“My silence has been golden….see you on Friday,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Folarin back.”

