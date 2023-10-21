Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Call It Quits After 4 Months Of Dating

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 22, 2023

Dolce&Gabbana - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024
Photo: Getty Images

Following their initial rumored connection in May, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk made headlines with a summer romance, but as the season cools, so has their relationship. In fact, it has “fizzled out.”

TMZ now reports that their brief fling has come to an end, concluding without any drama or scandal.

Brady and Shayk had known each other for a while, as they moved in similar social circles. However, it seemed to evolve into something more significant when they crossed paths again at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in the spring.

Initial reports suggested their connection was fun while it lasted but not anything too serious.

Brady, recently divorced, had expressed an interest in making it work, viewing it as potentially long-term. He admired Shayk and saw the potential for a future together.

Yet, despite the initial enthusiasm, their relationship didn't progress to a more serious stage. Recent sightings have shown Brady in Miami while Shayk has been in New York City. Their time together was mainly in July and August, with travels to Los Angeles and London.

In late August, there were speculations about Shayk possibly reuniting with her ex, Bradley Cooper, when they shared vacation photos. However, it appears they are focused on co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and maintaining a friendly relationship.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.