Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Call It Quits After 4 Months Of Dating

Following their initial rumored connection in May, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk made headlines with a summer romance, but as the season cools, so has their relationship. In fact, it has “fizzled out.”

TMZ now reports that their brief fling has come to an end, concluding without any drama or scandal.

Brady and Shayk had known each other for a while, as they moved in similar social circles. However, it seemed to evolve into something more significant when they crossed paths again at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in the spring.

Initial reports suggested their connection was fun while it lasted but not anything too serious.

Brady, recently divorced, had expressed an interest in making it work, viewing it as potentially long-term. He admired Shayk and saw the potential for a future together.

Yet, despite the initial enthusiasm, their relationship didn't progress to a more serious stage. Recent sightings have shown Brady in Miami while Shayk has been in New York City. Their time together was mainly in July and August, with travels to Los Angeles and London.

In late August, there were speculations about Shayk possibly reuniting with her ex, Bradley Cooper, when they shared vacation photos. However, it appears they are focused on co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and maintaining a friendly relationship.