Nine Republicans Enter House Speaker Race

Nine Republicans have announced their intention to run for House Speaker amid Rep. Jim Jordan's numerous failed attempts to capture the minimum votes needed to be elected, the Washington Post reported Sunday (October 22).

The candidates include the following:

Rep. Tom Emmer (Minnesota)

(Minnesota) Rep. Kevin Hern (Oklahoma)

(Oklahoma) Rep. Pete Sessions (Texas)

(Texas) Rep. Austin Scott (Georgia)

(Georgia) Rep. Byron Donalds (Florida)

(Florida) Rep. Jack Bergman (Michigan)

(Michigan) Rep. Mike Johnson (Louisiana)

(Louisiana) Rep. Dan Meuser (Pennsylvania)

(Pennsylvania) Rep. Gary Palmer (Alabama)

Reports of the nine new candidates come after Jordan fell three votes short of the 218 necessary to be elected House Speaker last week. The Republican conference is expected to meet Monday (October 23) evening to discuss the new field of candidates and a vote to decide the next speaker-designate is expected to take place as early as Tuesday (October 24).

All potential candidates needed to announce their decision to the office of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R- N.Y.) by noon on Sunday. Stefanik's office will conduct internal meetings with the Republican lawmakers before deciding on their next nominee, while Democrats are widely expected to continue nominating House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who was elected to his position when Republicans had previously struggled to elect since-ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier this year.