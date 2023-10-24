John Stamos Reveals He's Had 2 Plastic Surgery Procedures

John Stamos is opening up about the plastic surgery procedures he's had. In his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, the Full House star revealed that he had two nose jobs during his soap opera days in the 1980s.

"Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let’s call it what it was — vanity,” Stamos writes in the book per Extra. He also shared that he was called "Big Nose Stamos" as a kid and grew up feeling insecure about his nose. That insecurity was made worse when he saw himself on-screen in 1982 on General Hospital.

"When I see it on TV for the first time, it's all I can look at," he writes. "Fixating on my nose is beginning to detract from my performance. Plus, the early years of bullying...have me ready to make a change." After getting his first rhinoplasty during a hiatus from General Hospital, Stamos wasn't happy.

“I'm not all that happy with it. My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something. So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon," Stamos revealed. "Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.? I haven't even been on [General Hospital] for a year and I've already graduated from the youthful newbie to the double-nose-job guy.”

If You Would Have Told Me is available now.