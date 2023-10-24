Small Illinois Town Named Among The 'Most Charming' Destinations In The US

Small towns scattered across the country are often overlooked as tourist destinations due to an assumed lack of entertainment and activity. For some American towns, this could not be further from the truth. Tucked away along ocean coves, mountain byways, and in-between rolling fields of wheat, these small towns make time feel slower and more intentional as we are persuaded to step away from the hustle and bustle of urban areas to reflect on the little things that matter most. Whether it be nature, quaint shops, parks, or unique culture, something about this Illinois town makes it more charming than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Country Living, the best, most charming small town to visit in Illinois is Galena. Country Living praised this town for an endless list of activities for locals and tourists to partake in.

Here's what Country Living had to say about the most charming small town in Illinois:

"Galena is an ideal getaway from Chicago, as it's a three-hour drive from the city. From snowshoeing at Casper Blugg Land & Water Reserve in the winter to watching hot air balloon races in the summer, this midwestern town offers plenty of fun to enjoy all year round."

For a continued list of the most charming small towns across the country, visit countryliving.com.