Small Massachusetts Town Named Among 'Most Charming' Destinations In The US

Small towns scattered across the country are often overlooked as tourist destinations due to an assumed lack of entertainment and activity. For some American towns, this could not be further from the truth. Tucked away along ocean coves, mountain byways, and in-between rolling fields of wheat, these small towns make time feel slower and more intentional as we are persuaded to step away from the hustle and bustle of urban areas to reflect on the little things that matter most. Whether it be nature, quaint shops, parks, or unique culture, something about this Massachusetts town makes it more charming than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Country Living, the best, most charming small town to visit in Massachusetts is Oak Bluffs. Country Living praised this town for its unique culture and delicious dining options.

Here's what Country Living had to say about the most charming small town in Massachusetts:

"Serene in the winter and bustling in summer, Oak Bluffs offers the best of both worlds. This historic Martha's Vineyard town has gorgeous beaches and world-class restaurants, as well as, of course, the iconic gingerbread cottages at the Oak Bluffs Campground."

