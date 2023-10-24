Small Michigan Town Named Among The 'Most Charming' Destinations In The US

Small towns scattered across the country are often overlooked as tourist destinations due to an assumed lack of entertainment and activity. For some American towns, this could not be further from the truth. Tucked away along ocean coves, mountain byways, and in-between rolling fields of wheat, these small towns make time feel slower and more intentional as we are persuaded to step away from the hustle and bustle of urban areas to reflect on the little things that matter most. Whether it be nature, quaint shops, parks, or unique culture, something about this Michigan town makes it more charming than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Country Living, the best, most charming small town to visit in Michigan is Petosky. Country Living praised this town for its ancient castles and giant indoor waterpark among other qualities that make it the best small town to visit in the entire state.

Here's what Country Living had to say about the most charming small town in Michigan:

"From exploring ancient castles to splashing around Avalanche Bay, the state's largest indoor waterpark, families can make unforgettable memories no matter the season."

