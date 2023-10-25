Cozy Restaurant Named Colorado's Best Place To Dine On Small Plates

More and more diners are opting for small plates as their meals rather than bigger, heartier entrees. Not only is it a great way to try new dishes, but it can also save money if you're eating with a group of friends or family. Plus, who doesn't love the communal dining experience?

If you're looking for a place with top-tier small plates, look no further than LoveFood. The website rounded up every state's best place to dine on small plates, from quaint cafes and bistros to tapas bars and traditional restaurants.

According to the website, Linger was named Colorado's top spot for small plates! Here's why writers were impressed by this restaurant:

"Housed in a former mortuary, Linger is a lively restaurant and rooftop bar serving a menu of global small plates. Diners love the inventive menu – especially the steamed bao buns filled with BBQ duck, miso pickled cucumber, and scallions. Other favorite dishes include hot honey sweet potato fries, salmon tostadas, and a falafel plate complete with hummus, whipped feta, Israeli salad, and grilled pita bread. The Frozen Corpse Reviver, with gin, vermouth, ginger liquor, and lemon, is just one of the killer cocktails on the drinks menu."