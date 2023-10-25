Dolly Parton is bringing her rock debut to the big screen. The beloved country music legend announced on Wednesday (October 24) that a worldwide fan event will reveal the first listen of her highly-anticipated Rockstar album — plus an exclusive interview — in movie theaters and cinemas. The events are slated to take place in the days leading up to the album’s release.

Parton confirmed earlier this year that she would unveil her first-ever rock album, following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The massive 30-track project includes original rock anthems — including the lead single, “World On Fire” — and Parton’s covers of some of the genres classic hits. Parton will also feature many star-studded collaborations, including with with Sting , Steven Tyler , Stevie Nicks , Joan Jett & The Blackhearts , Chris Stapleton , Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile , among many others.

“To celebrate the launch of ‘ROCKSTAR’, I am announcing a first-listen fan event in movie theaters and cinemas worldwide on Nov 15, with select encores on Nov 16!” Parton announced on Wednesday. “You will hear full songs from the new album for the first time ever and see footage you’ve never seen before. ...A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit [charity organization focused on music education, Music Will] and their global partner organizations.”

Rockstar is slated to release on November 17. See the full track list below, and watch Parton’s first-listen event trailer here: