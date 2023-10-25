Family Dog Wakes Parents As Their 17-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke

Gabriel Silva is lucky to be alive after he suffered a stroke in the middle of the night. The 17-year-old was walking back to his room when he collapsed on the floor.

Luckily, the family dog, Axel, knew something was wrong and rushed into his parents' bedroom to wake them up.

"I thought you know, he's waking me up at five in the morning. Not good timing, but he just needed to go outside to use the restroom," Gabriel's mother, Amanda Tanner, told Good Morning America.

When Axel refused to leave the room, Tanner and her husband, Daines, knew something was wrong and followed the border collie to Gabriel's room, where they found him collapsed on the floor.

"On the way back to the room, I just, like, I fell," Gabrial said, adding that it felt like the room was "caving around me."

Gabriel was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered he suffered an ischemic stroke.

"Axel has always been very intuitive. He can tell when something is wrong – like if we are feeling down or stressed – and he does his best to fix the problem," Gabriel told PEOPLE. "That morning, he must have sensed I needed help, so he woke up someone who could help."

Because Gabriel was hospitalized quickly, doctors were able to treat him with blood thinners to restore blood flow to his brain and prevent any long-term injuries.

Gabriel spent a week in the hospital before he was transferred to another facility, where he began a lengthy rehab process to restore the functions he lost due to the stroke.

Now, Gabriel said he is feeling like he did before the stroke and hopes to return to school and get back on the soccer field.

Tanner praised Axel for saving her son's life.

"I am beyond grateful for whatever sensitivity Axel has to tell us what's going on and to have moved that so fast."

Tanner noted that since the incident, Axel hasn't left Gabriel alone.

"He's now tasked with following Gabriel everywhere," she said. "He's now sleeping with Gabriel more, and Gabriel's doors are open so he can go in and out. He's always been very sensitive to everything and everybody's emotions at home."