Florida Man Swings Hatchet 'Wildly' At Victim Over Spilled Beer: Cops

By Zuri Anderson

October 25, 2023

Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office

A Florid man was taken into custody after he was accused of striking another man with a hatchet over spilled beer. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested 56-year-old Danny Tharp for attempted homicide earlier this week, according to a news release.

On Monday (October 23), deputies responded to tents on North Davis Highway near a La Quinta Inn on reports of an armed disturbance. Officials claim Tharp and the victim were inside the suspect's tent when the incident unfolded. Tharp accused the victim of spilling a bear, launching the two into an argument over the alcohol.

During the fight, Tharp allegedly grabbed a silver hatchet and began “swinging wildly towards the victim striking him several times," the sheriff's office wrote. The victim managed to flee from the tent and find authorities.

Shortly after the victim made contact with deputies, they found Tharp walking with another man and placed him under arrest, ECSO said. The hatchet was also discovered near the scene, and cops found blood splattered inside the tent.

Tharp was thrown in jail with no bond, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"The act was imminently dangerous and demonstrated a depraved mind with no regard for human life," deputies wrote.

Argument Over Spilled Beer Ends in a Hatchet to the Forehead On October 23rd, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 24, 2023
