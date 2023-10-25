A Florida woman is facing a slew of charges after authorities claim she got "violent" following an alleged drunken ride at 120 mph, according to FOX 35. The Florida Highway Patrol shared body camera and dashcam footage of the chaotic arrest of 31-year-old Brittany Bianchi, who was reportedly caught speeding in a 55 mph zone in St. Petersburg.

Officials said the incident unfolded on the night of October 21 on Gandy Bridge. Bianchi allegedly sped by a trooper, prompting him to conduct a traffic stop on the driver. Body camera footage shows Bianchi arguing with the trooper over whether she was drunk or not.

"You have no proof that I was drinking. You have no proof that I was doing anything wrong except for speeding, and all that is just a reckless driving charge," Bianchi is heard telling the trooper. "So everything you're doing right now is just to inconvenience my life, for what?"

She continued, "Like, I have a 7-year-old at home. Like, I'm not doing anything wrong but speeding, and you're just assuming everything, for what?"

After the trooper took Bianchi into custody, that's when she dug her fingernails into the trooper's hands, according to an arrest report. The handcuffed driver also tried opening the partition between the front and back seat while inside the trooper's patrol car, authorities claim.

Reporters said Bianchi ended up being placed in another officer's patrol car. At one point, the trooper was heard telling the officer, "She was fighting with me through the window, I started bleeding."

The 31-year-old was charged with DUI, resisting an officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, habitual traffic offender, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no insurance. This is also her third DUI arrest in 10 years, according to law enforcement.

She was booked into Pinellas County Jail on a $12,800 bond. Bianchi's since been released.