Georgia City Named Among The Best Cities To Live In The U.S.

Georgia may have plenty of several small towns and big cities that are a great place to call home, but one has been named among the best cities in the U.S. to live in.

24/7 Wall St. released its list of the 50 best American cities to live in, from towns with smaller populations to large metropolitan areas. Here's how the site determined its rankings:

"Using data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures to identify the 50 best U.S. cities to live in. The measures used in the index fall into one of three broad categories: economy, community, and overall quality of life. We considered all places in the U.S. with sufficient data and populations of at least 5,000."

According to the site, Druid Hills ranks No. 41 overall among the best cities to live in the U.S. This Atlanta neighborhood with a population around 8,600 has a median home value of $698,000 and median household income of $137,576. Additionally, Druid Hills has around 12.4 recreational establishments per 10,000 businesses, with 88.5% of the population having access to exercise opportunities.

These are the Top 10 best cities to live in the country:

Orinda, California Rye, New York Old Greenwich, Connecticut San Francisco, California San Carlos, California Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, California University Park, Texas Wellesley, Massachusetts Rumson, New Jersey Hoboken, New Jersey

Check out the full list at 247wallst.com to see a breakdown of the best U.S. cities to live in.