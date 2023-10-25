House Cleaner Finds Massachusetts Man's $1 Million Hidden Lottery Ticket

A Massachusetts man is now $1 million dollars richer, and that's not even the most surprising part of this story.

According to Boston 25News, Medford resident Khalil Soussa's cleaning employee was working around the house when they came across a very valuable item hiding in a random location. There, hidden inside a vase, was a misplaced $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. Soussa purchased the ticket a few months ago and had no idea that it was a winner (or that it still existed) until the house cleaner brought it to his attention.

Upon finding out that he was the recipient of $1 million, Soussa headed to Massachusetts Lottery headquarters and chose the cash prize option, returning home with a whopping lump sum of $650,000! The lucky lottery winner shared that he plans to use the money to "help a friend" and give some to charity. Boston 25News mentioned that the winning lottery ticket was a "15,000,000 Money Maker instant ticket" that was purchased at Tony’s Convenience at 416 Salem Street in Medford.

Just for being the store to sell the lottery ticket to Soussa, Tony’s Convenience will receive a $10,000 bonus! It was not revealed whether or not the house cleaner will be receiving a bonus for their vital role in locating the ticket.