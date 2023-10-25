Hurricane Otis Makes Landfall As Category 5 Storm; Now Category 4

By Jason Hall

October 25, 2023

MEXICO-WEATHER-HURRICANE-OTIS
Photo: Getty Images

Hurricane Otis made landfall along Mexico's southern Pacific coast as a Category 5 storm early Wednesday (October 25) morning before weakening to a Category 4, NBC News reports.

The storm brought dangerous winds and heavy rain to Acapulco and its surrounding areas reminiscent to the deadly Hurricane Pauline, which hit the same area in 1997. Otis has since been downgraded to a Category 4 storm as is expected to continue weakening as it moves through the steep mountains of the state of Guerrero.

Forecasters still predict 5 to 10 inches of rain in the area, while 15 inches are possible in other areas, leading to the threat of landslides and floods. Otis was reported to have been about 25 miles north northwest of Acapulco when its maximum sustained winds dropped to 130 MPH, while it was also reported to be moving at a 10 MPH pace.

The center of the hurricane is expected to move farther inland over southern Mexico as it continues its path Wednesday (October 25) night. Otis quickly strengthened before making landfall, going from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane within a 12-hour span, catching many residents and authorities off guard.

“We’re on maximum alert,” Acapulco Mayor Abelina López said Tuesday night while urging residents to prepare properly via NBC News.

Otis is reported to be stronger than Hurricane Pauline, which resulted in more than 200 deaths, hundreds of injuries through flooding and mudslides and destroyed numerous parts of Acapulco in 1997. Two dozen small towns and villages are located between Acapulco and Zihuatanejo, which are both popular resorts.

