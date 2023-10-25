Illinois Restaurant Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The Entire State

The perfect time to enjoy a heaping basket of chips, salsa, and guac as an appetizer to a giant carne asada burrito is all the time! And it doesn't stop there! Mexican restaurants offer a variety of popular dishes including (but not limited to) loaded nachos, vegetable fajitas, chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, many of these establishments will also offer sides such as refried beans, rice, and the holy grail... cheese dip! Regardless of your favorite Mexican-style dishes, there is one restaurant in each state known for being the best Mexican restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Illinois is the Broken English Taco Pub located in Chicago. Taste of Home recommended ordering the delicious 12-taco tray.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Illinois:

"This colorful and quirky cantina, with its graffitied walls and parade of pinatas, is on every Chicago taco lover’s bucket list. Grab a group of friends to split the 12-taco tray and choose from fresh fish, beef barbacoa, braised pork belly and more. And if you go for brunch, don’t miss their twist on the Bloody Mary, made with tequila instead of vodka."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.