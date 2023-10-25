Jacob Elordi Reveals First Celebrity Crush: 'That's A Beautiful Man'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 25, 2023
Jacob Elordi has revealed his first celebrity crush! During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (October 24th), the Priscilla star played a game called "Tonight Show Firsts" in which he answered a series of questions about his firsts.
When asked who his first celebrity crush was, Elordi revealed it was the iconic actor Brad Pitt. "You had a crush on Brad?" host Jimmy Fallon laughed before admitting, "Yeah. I think we all do."
"I think in Troy," Elordi added, referring to the epic historical war film Pitt starred in back in 2004. "That's a beautiful man. There's no denying it!"
During the game, Elordi also revealed that his first concert was Eminem when he was 14 years old. "14 years old. Slept outside with my mom so I could be upfront in the center," the Euphoria star recalled. "I wept like a baby when he left. It was amazing!"
He went on to reveal that the first thing he does when he wakes up makes coffee and even shared what he makes. "I have this thing called a "red eye." It's an americano with two shots of espresso in the americano," he shared as Fallon looked shocked at the amount of caffeine. "Yeah. It's the real deal."
Fans can catch Elordi on the big screen starring in Sofia Coppola's new film Priscilla, which hits theaters on November 3rd. The synopsis for the film reads: "When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who's already a meteoric rock 'n' roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend."