Jacob Elordi Reveals First Celebrity Crush: 'That's A Beautiful Man'

Jacob Elordi has revealed his first celebrity crush! During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (October 24th), the Priscilla star played a game called "Tonight Show Firsts" in which he answered a series of questions about his firsts.

When asked who his first celebrity crush was, Elordi revealed it was the iconic actor Brad Pitt. "You had a crush on Brad?" host Jimmy Fallon laughed before admitting, "Yeah. I think we all do."

"I think in Troy," Elordi added, referring to the epic historical war film Pitt starred in back in 2004. "That's a beautiful man. There's no denying it!"