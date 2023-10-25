Massachusetts Restaurant Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The State

The perfect time to enjoy a heaping basket of chips, salsa, and guac as an appetizer to a giant carne asada burrito is all the time! And it doesn't stop there! Mexican restaurants offer a variety of popular dishes including (but not limited to) loaded nachos, vegetable fajitas, chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, many of these establishments will also offer sides such as refried beans, rice, and the holy grail... cheese dip! Regardless of your favorite Mexican-style dishes, there is one restaurant in each state known for being the best Mexican restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Massachusetts is Rincon Mexicano located in Somerville.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Massachusetts:

"Rincon Mexicano claims to serve up “tastes from a little corner of home” and boy, do they. Included in Boston Magazine‘s “15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Boston”, Rincon serves up some of the best traditional Mexican cuisine in the Boston area. It comes to no surprise, though, because Chef Lorenzo has studied and mastered the art of Mexican cooking for the past 25 years before opening up his family-owned restaurant."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.