Mike Johnson Is Latest GOP Speaker Nominee, Path To 217 Votes Uncertain

The Republicans have chosen Rep. Mike Johnson as their nominee for Speaker of the House as they try to break the three-week deadlock that has left the House of Representatives paralyzed. Johnson is the third Republican nominee as they try to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted following a motion to vacate spearheaded by a small number of hardline conservatives.

It is unclear if Johnson has enough support to get the 217 votes needed to win the Speaker's gavel. There were about 20 Republicans absent from the late-night voting session, and Johnson can only afford to lose four votes when the full House votes.

Republicans do appear confident that Johnson can win over any holdouts and hope they can bring an end to the saga that has gripped the caucus for the last weeks.

"Mike is honest, hardworking, and principled — he is a great man and will make a great speaker. I look forward to continuing to work with my good friend to get this country back on track and deliver results for American families who deserve better from Washington," Rep. Steve Scalise said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump also threw his support behind Johnson in a post on Truth Social.

"My strong SUGGESTION is to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson, & GET IT DONE, FAST," Trump wrote.

Trump spoke out against the previous nominee, Rep. Tom Emmer, before he dropped out of the race.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to convene at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday (October 25) and could hold a floor vote to elect a new Speaker.