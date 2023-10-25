Neighborhood Tavern Named Washington's Best Place To Dine On Small Plates

More and more diners are opting for small plates as their meals rather than bigger, heartier entrees. Not only is it a great way to try new dishes, but it can also save money if you're eating with a group of friends or family. Plus, who doesn't love the communal dining experience?

If you're looking for a place with top-tier small plates, look no further than LoveFood. The website rounded up every state's best place to dine on small plates, from quaint cafes and bistros to tapas bars and traditional restaurants.

According to the website, The Coupe & Flute was named Washington State's top spot for small plates! Here's why writers were impressed by this restaurant:

"Cute neighborhood Champagne bar The Coupe & Flute serves a small plates menu alongside its extensive list of Champagnes, wines, and cocktails – and diners love its luxe, bistro-style decor, friendly atmosphere, and delicious dishes. Highlights include deviled tea eggs, crab dip and crackers, kimchi arancini stuffed with mozzarella, and lemongrass steak nachos. Those who've eaten here also say the desserts are not to be missed (especially the coconut lime panna cotta)."