Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The State

Burgers are quite the versatile meal which foodies can load up with all of their favorite toppings. One of the most popular additions to a burger is cheese, with the flavorful slices adding just the right amount of gooey, melted goodness to transform what could be a fine but plain burger over the top and into something great.

Taste Of Home searched around the country for some of the most mouthwatering cheeseburgers you could hope to order, and compiled a list of the best cheeseburger each state has to offer.

The best cheeseburger in all of Ohio can be found at The Thurman Cafe in Columbus, with Taste Of Home shouting out the "iconic" Thurmanator burger, piled high with tasty toppings like bacon, sautéed onions, and two types of cheese. The Thurman Cafe is located at 183 Thurman Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"While it may seem like a hole in the wall, we assure you that the Thurman Cafe in Columbus knows its burgers. The most iconic is the Thurmanator: a 12-ounce burger patty with bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato and banana peppers. We also think that the Jaeger sounds pretty darn good topped with French onion dip, onions and mushrooms, served up on Texas toast."

