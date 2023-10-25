Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Speechless In Sweet Surprise

"I really like 'Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,'" Jane told her favorite singer. "That's one of my favorites too, that's so sweet, thank you for saying that," Rodrigo replied. Billy also shared that his go-to song is, "The 'Get Him Back' song," which prompted them to listen to the song and belt out the words.

When they finally reached their school, Rodrigo shared a sweet hug with the kids. "Thank you guys, I feel so loved!" she told them. Before walking away from the car, Jane hilariously mouthed one more "Oh my God."

During her sit-down interview, Kimmel thanked Rodrigo for the special experience. "Hey, thank you for getting up early and giving my kids a real thrill," to which the singer replied, "It was so much fun. I hope they had a good time." You can watch her interview below!