Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Speechless In Sweet Surprise
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 25, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo made an unforgettable appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, especially for his two kids Jane (9) and Billy (6). During a taped segment on the show, host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney drove the kids to school when they noticed a hitchhiker on the side of the road.
As Rodrigo approached the car, the kids realized it was the Grammy-winning singer. "Oh my God Billy, it's Olivia Rodrigo," Jane told her brother with her hands covering her mouth in shock. The two were speechless for a while as Rodrigo climbed into the backseat with them but their mom and dad eventually broke the ice and got them talking about their favorite songs by Olivia.
"I really like 'Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,'" Jane told her favorite singer. "That's one of my favorites too, that's so sweet, thank you for saying that," Rodrigo replied. Billy also shared that his go-to song is, "The 'Get Him Back' song," which prompted them to listen to the song and belt out the words.
When they finally reached their school, Rodrigo shared a sweet hug with the kids. "Thank you guys, I feel so loved!" she told them. Before walking away from the car, Jane hilariously mouthed one more "Oh my God."
During her sit-down interview, Kimmel thanked Rodrigo for the special experience. "Hey, thank you for getting up early and giving my kids a real thrill," to which the singer replied, "It was so much fun. I hope they had a good time." You can watch her interview below!