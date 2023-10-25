Rihanna Is Not Planning Multi-Year World Tour After 'Bogus' Reports

“No tour has been confirmed for Rihanna,” the source told Billboard.



While Live Nation would love to book and plan a tour with the Grammy award-winning singer, Rihanna hasn't committed to any plans for 2024. Clearly, she's got a lot of other things to worry about. The singer and businesswoman just gave birth to her second son Riot Rose Mayers back in August. She spent most of 2023 pregnant with the child after she announced her pregnancy following her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.



While the touring aspect of the aforementioned reports were shot down, there hasn't exactly been any dispute about her plans for new music. Rihanna hasn't released an album since ANTI in 2016. Since then, she's been spotted in the studio but hasn't shared any snippets nor has she confirmed when any of her new music will arrive. She made her grand comeback last year when she released "Lift Me Up" as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. However, Rihanna herself hasn't shared any plans to release her next album.