Small Pennsylvania Town Named Among 'Most Charming' Destinations In The US

Small towns scattered across the country are often overlooked as tourist destinations due to an assumed lack of entertainment and activity. For some American towns, this could not be further from the truth. Tucked away along ocean coves, mountain byways, and in-between rolling fields of wheat, these small towns make time feel slower and more intentional as we are persuaded to step away from the hustle and bustle of urban areas to reflect on the little things that matter most. Whether it be nature, quaint shops, parks, or unique culture, something about this Pennsylvania town makes it more charming than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Country Living, the best, most charming small town to visit in Pennsylvania is New Hope. Country Living praised this town for its spectacular views and fun town attractions!

Here's what Country Living had to say about the most charming small town in Pennsylvania:

"New Hope is a family-friendly escape from the big city, adjacent to the Delaware River just an hour outside of Philadelphia. Whether you walk the trails at Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve or dine at Stella of New Hope for spectacular views overlooking the river, you'll find a colorful town with many attractions."

