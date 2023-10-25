Summer Walker Does Hilarious Impression Of Chrisean Rock, Fans React

Her comedic bit on TikTok instantly spread throughout social media. While there were plenty of laughs to be had, some fans appeared to be bothered by Walker's impression of Rock.



"Summer Walker is the LAST person that should be making these type of jokes," one critic on Instagram wrote.



"The hypocrisy is astounding," another critic wrote on X/Twitter. "She’s a single mother and I honestly see nothing comical about a woman having to struggle having baby father issues. Our society clowns the parent that stays but crickets for the absent parent. If she really wants to be funny she could mock herself."



Walker appeared to address the backlash after her videos went viral. She defended the videos by claiming that she only made them for laughs and mothing more.



"Please do not take my humor to serious," Walker wrote in an Instagram Story. "My favorite comedians are Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor, & Katt Williams, they say s**t and don't give af. I know this generation doesn't understand how to actually just laugh n move on but yeah."



See her statement below.

