Tapas Restaurant Named Florida's Best Place To Dine On Small Plates

More and more diners are opting for small plates as their meals rather than bigger, heartier entrees. Not only is it a great way to try new dishes, but it can also save money if you're eating with a group of friends or family. Plus, who doesn't love the communal dining experience?

If you're looking for a place with top-tier small plates, look no further than LoveFood. The website rounded up every state's best place to dine on small plates, from quaint cafes and bistros to tapas bars and traditional restaurants.

According to the website, Café Tu Tu Tango was named Florida's top spot for small plates! Here's why writers were impressed by this restaurant:

"Touted as an ‘experience’ and ‘more than a restaurant’, Café Tu Tu Tango features live entertainment and resident artists alongside its menu of tapas-style small plates. Customers love the lively atmosphere, eclectic surroundings, and perfectly executed dishes. Menu favorites include sesame steak skewers, avocado hummus, grilled fish tacos, and crispy Brussels sprouts with soy-chili honey. If you’re struggling to choose what to eat, go for the set tasting menu of signature dishes – it's perfect for groups of six or more."