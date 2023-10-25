Taylor Swift Teases New Lyrics From '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift is teasing the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) by sharing some new lyrics. On Tuesday, October 24th, and Wednesday, October 25th, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram story to share photos of her notebook which features new handwritten lyrics.

"Let's fast forward to/ 300 takeout coffees later/ I see your profile/ and your smile on/ unsuspecting waiters," Swift's first post reads. In her second post, she writes, "Aquamarine/ Moonlit swimming pool/ What if/ All I need is you." The new lyrics come just two days before the re-recorded release of Swift's 2014 album is set to drop on Friday, October 27th.