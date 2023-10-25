Taylor Swift Teases New Lyrics From '1989 (Taylor's Version)'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 25, 2023
Taylor Swift is teasing the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) by sharing some new lyrics. On Tuesday, October 24th, and Wednesday, October 25th, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram story to share photos of her notebook which features new handwritten lyrics.
"Let's fast forward to/ 300 takeout coffees later/ I see your profile/ and your smile on/ unsuspecting waiters," Swift's first post reads. In her second post, she writes, "Aquamarine/ Moonlit swimming pool/ What if/ All I need is you." The new lyrics come just two days before the re-recorded release of Swift's 2014 album is set to drop on Friday, October 27th.
During her sixth and final Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August, Swift announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!" she wrote on Instagram after the show. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”
In September, Swifites solved the 33 million Google puzzles in order to reveal the titles of the From The Vault tracks. The tracks were revealed to be "Is It Over Now?," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go," "Suburban Legends," and "Slut!"