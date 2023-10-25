The Best Diner In Arizona Serves The Most Delicious Plates

Longing to taste home-cooked comfort food, served with a side of nostalgia and a sprinkle of local charm, is a common want that can only be satisfied with the perfect meal at a cozy diner.

After all, diners, which are often lowkey yet inviting establishments, hold a special place in the hearts of many Americans. They are where classic dishes like buttery, fluffy pancakes bathed in maple syrup, sizzling bacon and juicy handmade burgers can be found.

The good news is across the United States, there's a diner for every taste bud, and the best ones have been highlighted by Taste of Home — the reliable source of culinary inspiration for countless home cooks.

In the rankings, the crown jewel of diners in each of the 50 states has been identified. These diners embody the essence of less is more, with recipes handed down through generations and a dedication to making everyone who enters for a cup of coffee or for multiple plates feel like family.

In Arizona, the best diner is Welcome Diner in Garfield:

"Located in a mid-century building with tons of character, the Welcome Diner boasts an outdoor patio and plenty of veggie and vegan options for customers to choose from. Its signature dish, the Big Jim, is a biscuit with fried chicken, sausage gravy, cheddar and bacon. Sign us up!

P.S. Welcome Diner’s Garfield location is open, but their Tucson location is temporarily closed for the time being."