The Best Diner In New Mexico Serves The Most Delicious Plates

Longing to taste home-cooked comfort food, served with a side of nostalgia and a sprinkle of local charm, is a common want that can only be satisfied with the perfect meal at a cozy diner.

After all, diners, which are often lowkey yet inviting establishments, hold a special place in the hearts of many Americans. They are where classic dishes like buttery, fluffy pancakes bathed in maple syrup, sizzling bacon and juicy handmade burgers can be found.

The good news is across the United States, there's a diner for every taste bud, and the best ones have been highlighted by Taste of Home — the reliable source of culinary inspiration for countless home cooks.

In the rankings, the crown jewel of diners in each of the 50 states has been identified. These diners embody the essence of less is more, with recipes handed down through generations and a dedication to making everyone who enters for a cup of coffee or for multiple plates feel like family.

In New Mexico, the best diner is 66 Diner in Albuquerque:

"Located on the side of Route 66, this retro restaurant is as “diner” as it gets, from its jukebox to its Pez collection. There’s no lack of Southwestern fare at 66 Diner, either—dig into the “Pile Up,” pan-fried potatoes topped with bacon, green chiles, eggs, cheddar cheese and chile sauce."