This Restaurant Chain Serves Colorado's Top Cheeseburger

Hamburgers are already delicious by themselves, but add on a slice of cheese, and everything changes. There's something about that gooey, rich addition that changes the flavor profile of the sandwich. As a result, cheeseburgers are a mainstay on any menu that dares feature the iconic handheld. Throw in some fries and a drink, and it's a meal worth devouring.

If you're craving a cheeseburger, Taste of Home has the list for you. The website revealed where you can find the best cheeseburger in every state.

According to writers, Illegal Burger serves Colorado's most delicious cheeseburger! Here's why this restaurant's burgers are to die for:

"At Illegal Burger in Colorado, no holds are barred when it comes to what you pile on your patty. With nearly 40 items to choose from, the options are nearly limitless. We think the most distinctive burger on the menu, though, has to be the Street; it’s topped with avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo—and a grilled hot dog."