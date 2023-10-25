This Restaurant Chain Serves Florida's Top Cheeseburger

Hamburgers are already delicious by themselves, but add on a slice of cheese, and everything changes. There's something about that gooey, rich addition that changes the flavor profile of the sandwich. As a result, cheeseburgers are a mainstay on any menu that dares feature the iconic handheld. Throw in some fries and a drink, and it's a meal worth devouring.

If you're craving a cheeseburger, Taste of Home has the list for you. The website revealed where you can find the best cheeseburger in every state.

According to writers, Brooks Burgers serves Florida's most delicious cheeseburger! Here's why this restaurant's burgers are to die for:

"American cheese, crispy bacon and an all-natural beef patty—nestled between two hot glazed doughnuts—is the sweet-and-savory combination you never knew you needed. And luckily, it’s available in the form of a Donut Burger at Brooks Burgers in Naples."