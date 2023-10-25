This Restaurant Chain Serves Florida's Top Cheeseburger

By Zuri Anderson

October 25, 2023

Man holding cheeseburger, close-up personal perspective view
Photo: Alexander Spatari / Moment / Getty Images

Hamburgers are already delicious by themselves, but add on a slice of cheese, and everything changes. There's something about that gooey, rich addition that changes the flavor profile of the sandwich. As a result, cheeseburgers are a mainstay on any menu that dares feature the iconic handheld. Throw in some fries and a drink, and it's a meal worth devouring.

If you're craving a cheeseburger, Taste of Home has the list for you. The website revealed where you can find the best cheeseburger in every state.

According to writers, Brooks Burgers serves Florida's most delicious cheeseburger! Here's why this restaurant's burgers are to die for:

"American cheese, crispy bacon and an all-natural beef patty—nestled between two hot glazed doughnuts—is the sweet-and-savory combination you never knew you needed. And luckily, it’s available in the form of a Donut Burger at Brooks Burgers in Naples."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you also have the choice of protein for this mouth-watering burger. Options include black Angus beef, fried chicken, chicken breast, bison, lamb, impossible, and veggie. Keep in mind some of these meats cost extra!

Brooks Burgers has three locations in Naples.

Check out the full list on Taste of Home's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.