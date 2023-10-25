This Sandwich Shop Serves Washington's Top Cheeseburger

Hamburgers are already delicious by themselves, but add on a slice of cheese, and everything changes. There's something about that gooey, rich addition that changes the flavor profile of the sandwich. As a result, cheeseburgers are a mainstay on any menu that dares feature the iconic handheld. Throw in some fries and a drink, and it's a meal worth devouring.

If you're craving a cheeseburger, Taste of Home has the list for you. The website revealed where you can find the best cheeseburger in every state.

According to writers, Mean Sandwich serves Washington State's most delicious cheeseburger! Here's why this restaurant's burgers are to die for:

"Don’t be afraid to visit Seattle’s Mean Sandwich. Inside, you’ll be welcomed in and encouraged to try one of the restaurant’s signature smash burgers. Called the D.A.M. Burger (that stands for dry-aged meat), you won’t be able to resist this crispy-around-the-edges sammie. Don’t forget an order of ‘skins and ins’—what the folks at Mean Sandwich call fries."