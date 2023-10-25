Restaurant concepts are getting bold, and, honestly, many frequent diners are all for it.

LoveFood.com detailed the most amazing underwater restaurants in the world in a recent listicle, and these creative establishments marry the art of fine cuisine with the mysterious, ethereal world of the ocean, delivering an experience that far transcends the ordinary:

"Nothing beats dining with a view. But what if you could gaze out at tropical fish swimming past as you tuck into world-class food? Offering a culinary experience like you’ve never known before, these dazzling underwater restaurants combine fine dining with the thrill of being underwater, making the most of stunning aquatic locations all over the globe."

There are two locations of the Aquarium Restaurant in Texas, specifically in Houston and Kemah, which made the exclusive list. It also has a presence in Denver, Colorado, and Nashville, Tennessee. Guests enjoy their meals while being seated around a 200,000-gallon tank that provides a home to a diverse group of fish, sharks and stingrays, to a name a few specimens.

Here is how the chain is described:

"Although the dining rooms are housed in aquariums rather than technically being underwater, the array of marine life you can see at the various Aquarium Restaurant locations makes it a great option for sea-inspired dining (there’s two spots in Texas and one each in Colorado and Tennessee). Ideal for a memorable, and family-friendly, underwater meal, the restaurant is surrounded by tanks filled with hundreds of different species of fish hailing from all over the world."