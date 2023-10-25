Video Shows 'Terrifying' Moment Gallons Of Water Leaked From Cruise Ceiling

A viral video shows the exact moment that a Carnival cruise ship began flooding earlier this month.

The video, which was shared by a passenger named Amber on her TikTok account last week and has more than 7 million views as of Wednesday (October 25), shows water gushing from the ceiling of a hallway on the seventh floor of the Carnival Radiance ship during the first night of the cruise.

"Our room flooded on carnival cruise radiance. Its been 4 hours and no one has came and spoke to us. Im so [angry]," Amber wrote in the caption of the post.

A second video shared on the TikTok account includes a caption in which Amber claimed she was “woken up with water gushing into our room from the ceiling."