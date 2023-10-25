Video Shows 'Terrifying' Moment Gallons Of Water Leaked From Cruise Ceiling
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2023
A viral video shows the exact moment that a Carnival cruise ship began flooding earlier this month.
The video, which was shared by a passenger named Amber on her TikTok account last week and has more than 7 million views as of Wednesday (October 25), shows water gushing from the ceiling of a hallway on the seventh floor of the Carnival Radiance ship during the first night of the cruise.
"Our room flooded on carnival cruise radiance. Its been 4 hours and no one has came and spoke to us. Im so [angry]," Amber wrote in the caption of the post.
A second video shared on the TikTok account includes a caption in which Amber claimed she was “woken up with water gushing into our room from the ceiling."
"Security in this video telling me I can’t record. it was absolutely terrifying. Still waiting on corporate to contact us," she wrote.
The ship had reportedly lost power while workers attempted to clean the flooding from the dark hallway. Carnival told News.com.au that the ship experienced "a burst water line" in "an area of the ship that accounts for less than 2% of its staterooms."
A similar incident took place in September 2022 when videos shared online showed Carnival cruise passengers dealing with a serious flooding issue. The videos, which were shared by TikTok user @adrienne_marie_1, shows the floor of the cabin swelling up with water.
The TikTok user wrote "our lives flashed before our eyes" and compared waking up to the flooded waters to the Titanic, even using a remixed versions of My Heart Will Go On, the featured song from the film adaptation of the infamous ship sinking in 1912, in the background of the video. A second video showed Carnival employees attempting to address the situation, while a person is overhead explaining "that something burst, a pipe or something in one of the rooms and so much water came in that they opened it and all of this came out and they were trying to hold back the door" as several passengers stood in the hallway confused by the situation.