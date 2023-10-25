Washington City Ranked High Among America's Most Expensive Places To Live

The last couple of years have been rocked up record inflation affecting the cost of living just about everywhere. Metropolitan cities are no exception, especially when it comes to the real estate market and rent prices. As a result, Americans who are looking to relocate have their eyes on places where they can save money.

That's why U.S. News & World Report released a list of the 25 most expensive places to live in the United States. Analysts compiled the rankings "based on the median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners of each metro area."

Only one destination in Washington State appeared on the list, and that's Seattle. The Emerald City ranked at No. 13. According to the website, the home price is $768,396, and the median monthly rent is $1,701.

California dominated the Top 10 and even secured the top spot with San Diego. A vast majority of the entries on the list are in Western states.

Here are the Top 10 most expensive places to live in the country:

San Diego, California Los Angeles, California Honolulu, Hawaii Miami, Florida Santa Barbara, California San Francisco, California Salinas, California Santa Rosa, California San Juan, Puerto Rico Vallejo & Fairfield, California

Check out the full report on usnews.com.