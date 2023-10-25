Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The State

Burgers are quite the versatile meal which foodies can load up with all of their favorite toppings. One of the most popular additions to a burger is cheese, with the flavorful slices adding just the right amount of gooey, melted goodness to transform what could be a fine but plain burger over the top and into something great.

Taste Of Home searched around the country for some of the most mouthwatering cheeseburgers you could hope to order, and compiled a list of the best cheeseburger each state has to offer.

The best cheeseburger in all of Wisconsin can be found at Oscar's Pub & Grill, with Taste Of Home shouting out The Big Foot, The Big Hongo and The Big Aloha, each featuring a different type of cheese. Oscar's Pub & Grill is located at 1712 W. Pierce Street in Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A favorite among many Taste of Home staffers, Oscar's Pub & Grill serves up mouthwatering burgers with plenty of crispy, seasoned fries — all at fantastic prices. Some of the most notable burgers on the menu include The Big Foot (a burger served with blue and Boursin cheese), The Big Hongo (with mushrooms and Swiss) and The Big Aloha (it comes piled high with ham, Havarti and pineapple)."

To see more of the best cheeseburgers around the country, check out the full list at tasteofhome.com.