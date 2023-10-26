6ix9ine Released On $500,000 Bail Amid Assault Case In Dominican Republic

“First of all, I want to thank God, Dominican Republic. I love you," he said in Spanish. "Thank you for the support. Thank you for the love that the people of La Vega."



Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, had been sitting in a jail on the Caribbean island since he was arrested earlier this month for roughing up two producers at a studio. According to surveillance video that spread throughout the Internet, 6ix9ine and his crew can be seen walking into a studio in La Vega with three other men. One of the victims claimed that the rapper was looking for his girlfriend Yailin La Mas Viral, who had been working with the victims in the studio right before he got there, before 6ix9ine and his crew began to fight them.



The brawl wasn't caught on camera, but video showed 6ix9ine and his team as they fled the scene after the fight. The two victims showed their injuries in an interview with a blogger not long after 6ix9ine and co. dipped. There's no word on whether 6ix9ine can leave the island or not.

