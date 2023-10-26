80-Year-Old Florida Woman Missing For Days Found Inside Neighbor's Garage

Authorities have found an 80-year-old Florida woman inside her neighbor's garage nearly a week after she was reported missing. Margaret Gallaway, who's non-verbal and has dementia, was last seen on October 16 in the Crown Pointe Community in East Naples, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went door-to-door searching for Gallaway and reviewing doorbell camera footage across the community. Over 100 people also participated in a volunteer search, officials said. Authorities got a breakthrough Monday afternoon (October 23) when they obtained video that captured a "brief glimpse" of someone entering a nearby open garage.

The homeowner was out of town at the time, but deputies got permission from them to enter the garage, where they found Gallaway. Officials said the homeowner later closed their garage door after it was left open and wasn't aware that the 80-year-old woman was inside.

According to CBS News, deputies told neighbors that Gallaway was stuck inside the garage without food or water for six days. CCSO said EMS transported her to a hospital for evaluation.

"We thank the many first responders and community volunteers who helped us look for her," deputies wrote in a Monday (October 23) update. "Words can’t describe how rewarding it was to reunite her with her family."