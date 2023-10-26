California Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in California is Nat's Early Bite located at 14115 Burbank Blvd in Sherman Oaks. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order the breakfast burrito among other delicious bites.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"Nat's Early Bite has been around for more than three decades and even spawned a second Woodland Hills location. Fans line up for more than a half-hour to grab brunch on the weekends at this beloved local favorite. Sherman Oaks is a 30-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles. Diners who want to walk off their meal can head to one of the many parks that lie between Venture Freeway and Mulholland Drive."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall diners across the country visit cheapism.com.